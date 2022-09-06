FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Nominations are now open for the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce ‘Boost Your Biz’ Small Business Week happening in October.

The chamber planned events are from October 17th to 20th to help small businesses promote and network at the Pomeroy Hotel.

The events kick off on October 17th with a “Proclamation Breakfast” at 7 a.m. before nine business workshops happening throughout the week.

October 18th is the Business Excellence Awards and luncheon from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the nomination deadline is September 30th.

There is a MegaMixer Tradeshow on the 20th from 4 to 7 p.m. to finish off the week.

Categories for the Business Excellence Awards are:

Not-For-Profit Award

Diversity and Inclusion Award

Indigenous Business of the Year Award

Woman of Distinction Award

Young Entrepreneur Award

Community Leader Award (Business)

Service Excellence Award – Restaurant

Service Excellence Award – Retail/Service

Service Excellence Award – Industrial

Business of the Year Award

Nomination and criteria can be found below, at the Chamber Office at #104, 9907 99th Avenue or at MNP in Fort St. John at 10611 102nd Street:

Completed forms can be mailed or dropped off at #104, 9907 99th Avenue, Fort St. John, V1J 1V1.

Last year, Fort St. John Co-op won the Business of the Year Award.