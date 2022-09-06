VANCOUVER, B.C. — In collaboration with Yellow Dog Brewing, BC SPCA is launching the Make My Pet a Yellow Dog Brewing Star contest.

From September 6th to 23rd, pet owners will compete to see who can raise the most funds for animals and make their pet a Yellow Dog Brewing star.

According to a release from the BC SPCA, the top three fundraisers will win their pet a picture on a can of Yellow Dog Brewing beer in a special limited release 4-pack.

Fundraisers who raised $100 or more will be awarded in a draw.

“Just like the contestants, giving back to save animals is a core part of who we are at Yellow Dog Brewing,” said Melinda Coghill, founder and owner of Yellow Dog Brewing.

“Each contestant is already a hero for stepping up for animals in need. We can’t wait to feature the winning pets on our beer.”

Funds raised in the contest will reportedly protect and care for more than 118,000 animals across the province.

The contest is open to anyone 19 years old and up.

For complete contest information and to register, visit the Make My Pet a Yellow Dog Brewing Star contest website.