VANCOUVER — British Columbia residents can soon expect to receive an invitation to book a second COVID-19 booster shot as the province launches its fall immunization campaign.

Health Canada recently approved bivalent vaccines that offer protection against COVID-19 variants, including the Omicron variant, which the province says will be a major part of the fall campaign.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the immunization campaign will also include more opportunities to get the flu vaccine as respiratory illnesses are expected to return after a decline due to COVID restrictions.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends people receive their second booster dose at least six months or longer after their first booster.

It also recommends those who have had COVID-19 get their booster shot three months following their infection.

This fall’s COVID-19 immunizations will be provided at pharmacies and clinics, and the government says it expects up to 280,000 shots a week will be administered by the end of September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2022.

The Canadian Press