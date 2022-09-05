HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The first day of school has been delayed in Hudson’s Hope due to the current evacuation alert.

In a post to their website on Monday, Hudson’s Hope Elementary School said the first day of school has been delayed until next week. Students were supposed to return on Tuesday September 6, 2022.

The posting says that could change if current wildfire conditions change before next week.

Parents are encouraged to watch the school website and Facebook page for updates.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says so far winds from the Southwest have helped to push the fire towards Williston Lake.

With the fire moving towards the lake, growth has slowed, but the forecast suggests the direction of the wind could change by Wednesday.

