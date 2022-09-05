KELLY LAKE, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District is offering to help evacuate animals from Kelly Lake.

The PRRD says residents shouldn’t try and return to Kelly Lake to evacuate animals but instead should contact the District to arrange assistance.

If you need help, contact the Emergency Operations Centre at 1-800-670-7773.

The PRRD is arranging for professional agencies to extract pets safely and efficiently should any animals be left within the evacuation order area.

Should residents under evacuation order need support with boarding arrangements for animals that have already been evacuated, please get in touch with the Dawson Creek reception center located at the Dawson Creek City Hall.

Evacuees can contact the reception center after-hours for support by calling 250-784-4681.

The reception center also provides vouchers for accommodations, food, and any incidentals, including necessities for pets and animals.

