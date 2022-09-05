COQUITLAM, B.C. — A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who Coquitlam RCMP say is unlawfully at large.

The Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam reported 39-year-old Michael Gardner as overdue on Sunday evening.

He is described as Caucasian, six-feet tall, weighing 344 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black pants, grey shoes, glasses and a black backpack.

Authorities say Gardner may behave in a way that could present a risk to himself or others.

They are asking anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts to please call police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2022.

