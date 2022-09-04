KELLY LAKE, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has issued an evacuation order for residents of Kelly Lake.An evacuation order has been issued for the community of Kelly Lake, described as:

4 km West of the Alberta border

5 km North of Kelly Lake until 5km South of Kelly Lake

The PRRD says residents must leave the area immediately due to immediate danger to life, safety and health due to wildfire. Members of the RCMP, Search and Rescue, and other applicable agencies will be expediting this action.

Due to heavy smoke in the area, it is highly recommended to evacuate through the following route:

Highway 67 to Rural Road 131

Then, travel North to Highway 43

Go onto Highway 52 East

Then head North to BC Highway 2

Residents must then register at a Reception/Registration Centre to access Emergency Support Services (assistance with lodging & food) at either of the following locations:

The Reception Centre at the City of Dawson Creek City Hall,- 10105 12A Street, Dawson Creek, BC

The Registration Centre at Beaverlodge Community Centre, 1014 4 Avenue, Beaverlodge, AB

The District says anyone who evacuates to Alberta will need to pay for the expenses out of pocket and may or may not be reimbursed at a later date. Persons evacuating to Dawson Creek will be provided with lodging, food vouchers and incidentals.

The PRRD says it is critical that all evacuees register at one of the centers.

The Bearhole Lake fire has grown to over 5,000 hectares in size since Saturday. It was expected that strong winds this weekend would help to drive the growth of the fire.

Please review the full Evacuation Order by visiting https://prrd.bc.ca/evacuation-order-1-bearhole-lake-wildfire-g72178/