HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The Battleship Moutain Fire continues to grow and has now reached Willison Lake, but the next 48 hours will be critical for crews fighting the fire.

According to Mayor Dave Heiberg of Hudson’s Hope, the fire has reached Williston Lake but has not jumped to the other side of the lake.

Although the fire continues to grow, Mayor Heiberg says the District of Hudson’s Hope remains on an evacuation alert, except for the small area southwest of the dam under an evacuation order.

That area is connected to Area E of the Peace River Regional District, which was placed under an evacuation order Saturday.

The Mayor says the wind in the next 48 hours will make fighting the fire challenge. He encourages residents to remain prepared to evacuate and plan in case the alert is upgraded to an evacuation order.

Battleship Mountain fire Sept 4, 2022 Battleship Mountain fire Sept 3, 2022 – BC Wildfire Service

The B.C. Wildfire Service anticipates extreme fire behaviour due to these winds combined with hot and dry conditions.

New wildfire starts are possible, and any new incidents will grow rapidly under these conditions.

Fires within the Dawson Creek zone are experiencing extreme fire behaviour due to high winds combined with hot and dry conditions. The #BCWildfire Service's top priorities are human life and safety. Expansions to Evacuation Alerts & Orders as well as Area Restrictions are likely.

Expansions to existing Evacuation Alerts and Orders and Area Restrictions are likely to occur over the next 48 hours.

The District of Hudson’s Hope is also making sure resources are ready to help residents that need assistance if they need to be evacuated. Residents are encouraged to call the District office at 250-783-9901 if they have any questions or need assistance.

An Evacuation Order has been issued for the following areas within Electoral Area E:

North shore of Williston Lake

Table Creek south to Dowling Creek (8km west of the WAC Bennett Dam, 40km Johnson FSR)

Southwest following Dowling Creek to the intersection of McAllister Creek

West to approximately 10km West of Peck Creek

North to Williston Lake

An Evacuation Alert remains in place for the District of Hudson’s Hope, and the PRRD has also issued an alert for the following areas: