FORT ST. JOHN, BC – Doug Lambert has been a part of the Fort St. John Huskies family for around thirty years and assumes the title of “Waterman.”

According to Huskies head coach Todd Alexander, Lambert takes his position very seriously.

“Eight years ago, one of our former assistant coaches, Andrew Riddle, told Doug one night that he’s not the water boy anymore,” said Alexander. “He proceeded to explain to him that he’s the water man now, which is above the water boy. So, he’s taken that position quite seriously and everything he has now says ‘Waterman’ on it.”

Lambert said he was thrilled when the Huskies won the Alberta Junior B Provincial Championships last season and recalled the experience with a smile.

“I’m still so happy we won the league, it’s a fun time with the team,” said Lambert. “We get on the bus and start partying lots.”

Lambert rarely misses a game and travels with the team when they go on the road.

“His commitment level is incredible,” said Alexander. “He doesn’t miss very much. If he’s missing, he’s really got an excuse for why he’s not there. He is a ball of energy for us.”

Alexander praises Lambert as an excellent character who is loved by the whole team.

“We’re the ones who are fortunate to have him around,” said Alexander.