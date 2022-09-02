FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is providing some helpful tips for students, drivers, and parents getting ready to roll into the new school year.

Starting on Tuesday morning, school zone speed limits will be back in effect. The detachment is expecting drivers to see an increase in both driving and pedestrian traffic.

“ Back to school is an exciting time for student and parents alike ,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter, media relations officer for the Fort St John RCMP. “ Following the rules of the road, being patient and slowing down will make back to school and school zones safer for everyone. “

Neustaeter suggests that parents and students check out routes to school over the long weekend to prepare everyone for the journey on the first day.

He also suggests that parents advise their children to use crosswalks and make eye contact with drivers when they are crossing the street.

For older students walking or biking to school on their own, Neustaeter asks them to always wear a helmet and keep their eyes—and ears—on traffic. He suggests that taking out an earbud on the ride will help cyclists be aware of their surroundings.

The RCMP asks drivers to be prepared for traffic, leave phones alone and watch for children on the road. It also tells drivers that they must not pass stopped busses or vehicles stopped at crosswalks.