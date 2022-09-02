On this episode of Moose Talks, we catch up with School District 60 superintendent Stephen Petrucci. We chat about what students and parents can expect in the coming school year.

Then, we chat with Cst. Chad Neustaeter with the Fort St. John RCMP about some back-to-school safety tips for drivers and students alike. Make sure you slow down to 30 km/h in school zones!

