FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.– Local governments in the Peace region saw one more candidate join the race on Friday: Shaely Wilbur, a long-time Dawson Creek councillor currently serving her third term, is running for the mayor’s seat.

Councillor Darcy Dober, currently in his first term as councillor, will also seek the top spot. Dawson Creek’s current mayor, Dale Bumstead, announced he would not run again last February.

Dawson Creek currently has eight candidates running for seats on the council: incumbents Amy Kaempf, Jerimy Earl, and Charlie Parslow will run as well as newcomers Aaron Rogers, Sue Kenny, Kyle MacDonald, Raistlin Van Spronsen, and April Cire Floriant.

Two candidates are running for school board trustee in School District 59: Chad Anderson for rural areas surrounding the city and Roxanne Gulick for Tumbler Ridge.

In Fort St. John, Lilia Hansen is so far the only candidate for mayor. The city’s current mayor, Lori Ackerman, said she would not run again in June.

Councillors running in Fort St. John so far include Lyle Goldie, Sarah MacDougall, and two incumbents, Jim Lequiere and Gord Klassen.

No candidates have filed to run for trustee positions in School District 60 yet.

One candidate, Don McPherson, is running for mayor in Tumbler Ridge so far.

One candidate, incumbent Elizabeth (Betty) Ponto, is running for council in Taylor. Brent Taillefer submitted papers to run for mayor on Wednesday.

Incumbent Leonard Hiebert is so far the only candidate for Electoral Area D’s seat on the Peace River Regional District board of directors. No candidates have registered to run in other electoral areas so far.

Candidates for mayor and councillor seats in local governments can enter the election up until September 9th, 2022. The general election will be held across the province on October 15th, 2022.