TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – The B.C. Wildfire Service is fighting a wildfire approximately 30km from Tumbler Ridge that has grown to over 1,000 hectares in size.

The Prince George Fire Centre continues to respond to the Bearhole Lake wildfire (G72178) in the Dawson Creek Zone.

The wildfire is located approximately 30kms east of the community of Tumbler Ridge and is classified as Out of Control at approximately 1,000 hectares in size.

A BCWS unit crew and officer are on site, supported by three helicopters.

The fire is exhibiting aggressive fire behaviour and additional growth is anticipated to the north and east of Bearhole Lake Park. An area restriction surrounding Bearhole Lake Park will be put in place Saturday, September 3, for the safety of the public.

Hot and dry conditions are forecasted for tomorrow and local winds are expected to remain high with gusts up to 50km/hr.

Thunderstorms are forecasted to move through the area on Sunday and into Monday bringing with them higher winds and the potential for lightning with little to no precipitation.

We urge the public to remain vigilant with fire use in the backcountry.

Please remain clear of active wildfire areas especially given the potential for significant fire growth with forecasted weather conditions over the long weekend.