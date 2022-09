Getting tired of meal planning and prepping? Dreading the question “What’s for Dinner?”

Every weekday at around 3PM you can enter to win a $50 gift card to Mc Donald’s so you don’t have to worry about What’s for Dinner!

Every Friday Bernard will chose a random winner from the week’s entries! You could be the named picked at around 3PM on Fridays- so you won’t have to wonder What’s for Dinner!

Want to know what Moose FM’s got on the burner? Follow us,

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter