FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.–The third day of the local government election nomination period slowed considerably, with no new candidates registering to run for seats in the Peace region.

Candidates for mayor and councillor seats in local governments can enter the election up until September 9th, 2022. The general election will be held across the province on October 15th, 2022.

Councillors running in Fort St. John so far include Lyle Goldie, Sarah MacDougall and two incumbents, Jim Lequiere and Gord Klassen.

Councillor Lilia Hansen filed her candidacy for mayor on Tuesday. She is the only candidate so far to announce her intention for the position after Fort St. John’s current mayor, Lori Ackerman, said she would not run again in June.

No candidates have filed to run for trustee positions in School District 60 yet.

Eight candidates are running for council in Dawson Creek: incumbents Amy Kaempf, Jerimy Earl, and Charlie Parslow will run as well as newcomers Aaron Rogers, Sue Kenny, Kyle MacDonald, Raistlin Van Spronsen, and April Cire Floriant.

Councillor Darcy Dober, currently serving his first term as councillor after a by-election in 2020, filed papers to run for the mayor’s seat on Tuesday. Dawson Creek’s current mayor, Dale Bumstead, announced earlier this year that he would not be running again.

One candidate so far, Chad Anderson, is running to be a trustee for School District 59.

Tumbler Ridge saw one candidate, Don McPherson, file to run for mayor on Tuesday. He was joined Wednesday by Roxanne Gulick, who is running for a seat both on council and as a school trustee.

One candidate, incumbent Elizabeth (Betty) Ponto, is running for council in Taylor. Brent Taillefer submitted papers to run for mayor on Wednesday.

Incumbent Leonard Hiebert is so far the only candidate for Electoral Area D’s seat on the Peace River Regional District board of directors. No candidates have registered to run in other electoral areas so far.