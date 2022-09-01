TAYLOR, B.C. — B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation is hosting an open house at Peace Island Park on Saturday about the Taylor bridge project.

The open house will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 3rd for residents wanting to view the information displays, ask questions, and complete an online survey.

Last October, the ministry held virtual public engagement meetings as part of “phase 1” of the project.

Phase 2 includes more feedback sessions and the open house on Saturday.

Residents have until September 30th at 4 p.m. to complete the online survey or submit a written response via mail or email.

The ministry has presented five concepts on the bridge, the first of which is maintaining the bridge as it has been.

(BC Ministry of Transportation)

Concept 2 would involve extensively renewing the existing two-lane bridge, including a new deck surface, strengthening and repainting the structure. According to the ministry, this would enable wider lanes.

(BC Ministry of Transportation)

Concept 3 would replace the existing bridge with a new two-lane one that would reportedly include trails and Peace Island Park connections.

(BC Ministry of Transportation)

Concept 4 calls for replacing the existing bridge with a new four-lane one.

(BC Ministry of Transportation)

Finally, concept 5 is renewing the existing bridge and adding a new two-lane bridge. This concept combines concepts 2 and 3.

(BC Ministry of Transportation)

For more information, visit the ministry of transportation’s page on the project or visit the open house event at Peace Island Park on September 3rd.