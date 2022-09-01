FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fall Community One Stop is happening at the Totem Mall next weekend.

On September 10th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., booths will be set up to sign up for gymnastics, hockey, soccer, dance, cheerleading, health and wellness, music and more.

According to the City of Fort St. John, this event has been going on for over 20 years.

For more information, contact the City of Fort St. John Recreation at 250-785-4592 or email recreation@fortst.john.ca.

The Fall 2022 Recreation and Leisure Guide can be found here.