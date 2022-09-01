DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Dawson Creek and Mackenzie broke daily heat records on Wednesday.

In Dawson Creek, there was a high of 29.3 degrees Celsius, breaking the old record of 28.3 in 1938.

Mackenzie also broke the heat record with a high of 26.7 degrees Celsius. The old record was 25.9 degrees Celsius, set in 2009.

In Fort St. John, Thursday will see a high of 23 degrees Celsius with winds gusting between 30 to 50 kilometres an hour, reportedly slowing down in the evening.

Environment Canada expects Friday to be sunny with a high of 29 degrees Celsius and a low of 13 degrees Celsius.

Saturday is expected to see a high of 28 degrees Celsius with cloud periods and a low of 12 degrees Celsius.

To round off the weekend, Sunday will reach a high of 22 degrees Celsius and a low of 9 degrees Celsius.