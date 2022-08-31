FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP have received six theft from vehicle reports in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday morning, mounties received four reports of theft or attempted theft from vehicles, along with two additional reports on Tuesday.

According to police, the thefts took place in the area of 83rd Avenue to 87th Avenue and 86th Street to 89th Street.

Stolen items have included change, wallets containing licenses, identification cards, and credit cards, as well as a laptop.

Due to the uptick in thefts from vehicles overnight, the detachment is once again reminding residents to lock up their vehicles when left unattended.

“ It is imperative that individuals protect themselves by removing all valuable belongings and lock their vehicles , said Constable Chad Neustaeter, media relations officer for the Fort St John RCMP.”

“ The personal violation individuals feel can be incredible, and the financial implications can be devastating if personal information gets used to steal identities and open accounts and spend money in your name. “

In the fall of 2020, a Fort St John RCMP officer conducted an unsecured vehicle project and found that just over 15 percent of vehicles were left unlocked.

Mounties say thieves are always looking for an easy target and will search for unlocked vehicles.

Theft from vehicles (and residences) is easily avoidable, according to the RCMP, and can help greatly reduce the frustration and loss experienced by owners and lower police file counts for preventable crimes.

The Fort St John RCMP continues to investigate and asks anyone with information about the thefts to contact the detachment at 250-787-8100.