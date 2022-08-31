FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.–The second day of the local government election nomination period saw several more candidates join races in municipalities in the Peace region.

Candidates for mayor and councillor seats in local governments can enter the election up until September 9th, 2022. The general election will be held across the province on October 15th, 2022.

Lyle Goldie joined the race for city council in Fort St. John on Wednesday.

Councillors running in Fort St. John so far include Goldie, Sarah MacDougall and two incumbents, Jim Lequiere and Gord Klassen.

Councillor Lilia Hansen filed her candidacy for mayor on Tuesday. She is the only candidate so far to announce her intention for the position after Fort St. John’s current mayor, Lori Ackerman, said she would not run again in June.

No candidates have filed to run for trustee positions in School District 60 yet.

Dawson Creek saw six applicants for council file papers on Wednesday: incumbents Amy Kaempf and Charlie Parslow, as well as newcomers Sue Kenny, Kyle MacDonald, Raistlin Van Spronsen, and April Cire Floriant.

They join the field alongside incumbent Jerimy Earl and Aaron Rogers.

One candidate so far, Chad Anderson, is running to be a trustee for School District 59.

Councillor Darcy Dober, currently serving his first term as councillor after a by-election in 2020, filed papers to run for the mayor’s seat on Tuesday. Dawson Creek’s current mayor, Dale Bumstead, announced earlier this year that he would not be running again.

Tumbler Ridge saw one candidate, Don McPherson, file to run for mayor on Tuesday. He was joined Wednesday by Roxanne Gulick, who is running for a seat both on council and as a school trustee.

One candidate, incumbent Elizabeth (Betty) Ponto, is running for council in Taylor. Brent Taillefer submitted papers to run for mayor on Wednesday.

Incumbent Leonard Hiebert is so far the only candidate for Electoral Area D’s seat on the Peace River Regional District board of directors. No candidates have registered to run in other electoral areas so far.