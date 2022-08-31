FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. —Five new proposed service bylaws will be in the hands of voters in the upcoming municipal general election this October.

In this process, called assent voting or a referendum, the Peace River Regional District asks voters to accept service bylaws—which create funding for specific projects in the Peace region—crafted by the regional district.

Four of the assent votes are for regional services, impacting residents throughout the B.C. Peace region in both urban and rural areas.

These four bylaws form service functions for the Dinosaur Museum Grant in Aid, the Global Geopark Grant in Aid, the Sports and Cultural Events Grant in Aid, and regional connectivity.

Voters in Electoral Area B, north of Fort St. John, will also have the opportunity to vote on the adoption of a service bylaw for the Fort St. John Public Library financial contribution.

Service area bylaws and the funding they create can affect residential property tax rates. The PRRD provides tax calculators on each service bylaw.

The Sports and Cultural Events, Global Geopark, and Dinosaur Museum Grants in Aid bylaws will authorize a financial contribution of a maximum of either $200,000 or $0.0125/$1000 (whichever is greater) of the taxable value of land and improvements (assessed on improvements only). The tax rate for these services is $0.0072/$1000.

The Fort St. John Public Library financial contribution bylaw in Electoral Area B will use a rate of $0.011/$1000. It will result in a maximum annual tax requisition limit of $100,000, or $0.0281/$1,000 (whichever is greater).

The Regional Connectivity fund will help bring cell service and broadband internet into areas of the Peace region that do not have acceptable service and will have a maximum annual tax requisition limit of $375,000, or $0.0234/$1,000 (whichever is greater) of the taxable value of land and improvements (assessed on improvements only). The tax rate for these services is $.0136 per $1000.

The municipal general election will take place on October 15th in municipalities and regional districts across the province this year.