DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A fire on Bear Mountain on Tuesday took the Dawson Creek Fire Department approximately four and a half hours to put out.

The fire department responded around 4:30 p.m. and requested aid from Pouce Coupe and TomsLake for their wildland fire engine and water tenders.

Chief Marcel Capelle says the wooded area made it tough to get to the fire.

The departments were able to get a wildland truck close enough to the fire due to a narrow road behind a property.

Even then, it was still very difficult terrain to gain access to.

“The only way we could do it is we had a couple of little lines off our brush truck that we would just have to keep filling up with the tender and a lot of firefighters in the woods carrying water tanks with nozzles on,” Capelle explained.

A good samaritan with a bulldozer was on scene and made a break in the fire to help protect the houses close by.

“So the fire couldn’t hop over it to get to the houses,” he said, “So that helped us a lot.”

Capelle isn’t sure how the fire started, but he says the high winds were not helping the situation.

“None of the residents are saying they were doing any burning outback, so at this time, the cause is unknown,” he said.

The crew managed to leave by about 8:30 p.m. with the fire completely out.