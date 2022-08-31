DAWSON CREEK, BC – Powerlifter, plumber, and mother-of-two, April Baldassare, is heading to Manchester, England to compete in the 2022 AWPC World Championships.

Baldassare will compete in three lifts – bench press, squat, and deadlift.

“My numbers, in terms of overall, I’m hoping to hit at least 870 pounds for all three lifts,” said Baldassare. “It’s about a 35-to-50-pound increase from my May competition.”

Baldassare hopes to hit a 355 lbs deadlift, a 185 lbs bench press and a 330 lbs squat at the championships.

Baldassare fundraised for her trip, along with the help of sponsors.

“There are a couple of out-of-town sponsors who have basically paid for a big chunk of my trip,” said Baldassare. “Tamara Schmidt, who owns Grid Iron gym here in town, she went off on her own and did some own her own fundraising for me.”

Baldassare is the only Canadian Team member from Western Canada who has entered in the championships.