FORT ST. JOHN, B.C — Expecting to use local accommodations and some of the local workforce, TC Energy held an open house in Fort St. John on Tuesday evening to introduce the North Corridor Expansion project.

The section of pipeline in question is the Northwest Mainline loop no. 2, or the Bear Canyon North extension section. It is a 36 inch, 25 km pipeline 50 km southwest of Worsley, Alberta that will transport natural gas east.

The project also involves an addition to the Hidden Lake North compressor station, about 100 km north of Worsley.

Fort St. John is one of the larger centres in the area, 139 km southeast of Worsley.

Though this section of pipeline does not cross the Alberta border and doesn’t effect landowners in the B.C. Peace region directly, a spokesperson for TC Energy told EnergeticCity.ca that the project would likely use some of the local workforce and house workers in accommodations within the city.

The open house was to “introduce” the project and company to the community, she said.

The North Corridor Expansion project will provide more pipeline capacity for transporting natural gas to northeastern Alberta.

The project, for which consultation began in 2018, is currently under construction. It’s completion is expected in the second quarter of 2023.