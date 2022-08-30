Several candidates in municipalities across the Peace region filed for candidacy on Tuesday, the first day for potential candidates to register in the municipal general election this October.

Candidates for mayor and councillor seats in local governments can enter the election up until September 9th, 2022. The general election will be held across the province on October 15th, 2022.

Candidates for Councillor in Fort St. John so far include Sarah MacDougall and two incumbents, Jim Lequiere and Gord Klassen.

Councillor Lilia Hansen filed her candidacy for mayor. She is the only candidate so far to announce her intention for the position after Fort St. John’s current mayor, Lori Ackerman, said she would not run again in June.

Dawson Creek saw two applicants for council file papers on Tuesday: incumbent Jerimy Earl and newcomer Aaron Rogers.

Councillor Darcy Dober, currently serving his first term as councillor after a by-election in 2020, has filed papers to run for the mayor’s seat. Dawson Creek’s current mayor, Dale Bumstead, announced earlier this year that he would not be running again.

Tumbler Ridge has seen one candidate, Don McPherson, file to run for mayor.

One candidate, incumbent Elizabeth (Betty) Ponto, is running for council in Taylor. Brent Taillefer is expected to run for Mayor after incumbent Rob Fraser decided not to run again.

Incumbent Leonard Hiebert is so far the only candidate for Electoral Area D’s seat on the Peace River Regional District board of directors. No candidates have registered to run in other electoral areas so far.