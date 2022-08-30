FORT NELSON, B.C. — Fort Nelson First Nation is receiving $10,000 from the federal government for a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation project.

On Tuesday, the federal government announced investments totalling more than $4 million to support 278 community projects across Canada.

Fort Nelson First Nation is utilizing the funding received for its National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Awareness Campaign.

A release from the Ministry of Canadian Heritage says Canada is committed to continuing efforts to pursue truth and reconciliation, to right historical wrongs and to support communities to assist in healing for survivors of residential schools and their families.

“I encourage everyone to take time to recognize the enduring effects of residential schools in Canada and to reflect on the role each of us has in the healing process. The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a day for solemn remembrance and reflection,” said minister of Canadian heritage Pablo Rodriguez.

“The commemoration projects announced today give us the opportunity to begin or continue our learning on the path to reconciliation.”

In addition to the community projects, there are two national projects.

One is a national commemorative gathering on September 30th for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and the second is an educational program week for students across the country.

During Truth and Reconciliation Week, from September 26th to 29th, the National Centre of Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) will offer a national program to students in grades 1 to 12.

According to the release, the program’s goal is to teach young people about the truth of Canada’s history and commemorate this history.

On September 30th, at 1 p.m. eastern standard time, in partnership with the NCTR, a live broadcast program from LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa will be produced as part of a national gathering everyone is invited to.

It will be called Remembering the Children: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and will be presented in honour of survivors, their families and communities.

It will be aired a second time that evening during primetime.

This marks the second year of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with many national projects.