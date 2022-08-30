Going on a trip doesn’t mean you have to leave all the conveniences of your most-loved technology at home!

Many gadgets will allow you to bring tech conveniences with you while making your travel adventures easier, safer, and more enjoyable. Some will even help improve how you capture all those memorable moments.

Gadgets That Make Traveling Easier

Packing for any trip is a challenge. There is limited space, whether traveling by air, rails, or road. Compression packing cubes squeeze out all the extra air so you can fit more items in your luggage. Plus, they keep belongings separated by type, owner, or day, depending on what works best for your needs. With all that extra space, you’ll want to consider a handheld luggage scale to ensure you aren’t paying extra for an overweight bag.

One of the most common headaches with traveling is getting lost. Car mounts keep your phone and GPS map on the dashboard where it is easy to see. GPS watches will show you the way while out on trails and away from your home base. And, for visits to foreign countries where you don’t speak the language, digital translators are a gadget well worth the small investment for getting directions and other travel needs!

Being away from the comforts of home is challenging. Fortunately, items like travel irons and portable travel coffee makers mean you can bring some of those comforts along with you. Since many tech gadgets rely on power and wifi, you can ensure you are never without by bringing along a solar phone charger and wifi hotspot.

Gadgets That Make Traveling Safer

Keep yourself and your items safe with these handy gadgets. A water purifying bottle allows you to drink safely whether out in the woods or if you are unsure about the quality of local tap water. Portable safes are secure bags that keep valuables locked up in your room or in public places like the beach.

Do you want the same sense of security your home alarm system provides? These portable door alarms will alert you to someone trying to get into your hotel room or rental property, and some even act as a door jam.

Photo: dolgachov via 123RF

Gadgets That Make Traveling More Fun

Anyone with kids knows the necessity of entertainment for long car or plane trips. But, these entertainment devices are fun for adults too! Bring the gaming with you with these phone controller devices that turn your phone into a remote control. You don’t need to leave your favorite streaming channels at home either with portable streaming devices from Roku, Amazon, Apple, and others. And, tablet holders keep devices secure for backseat viewing and gaming.

For your music entertainment, noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones provide high-quality wireless options. Or, if you want to share your music with others, Bluetooth speakers bring the music party to the living room, beach, or pool. They are also excellent for listening to podcasts or turning up the volume when streaming on portable devices.

Gadgets to Improve Your Travel Photography

Selfie sticks eliminate all those awkward arms-length photos. Instead, use these extension sticks with remotes or Bluetooth to capture the perfect shot or video. Go-pros made action cameras popular, but they are no longer the only game in town! Ready to capture your action-packed vacations on camera? Features to consider include battery life, image quality, stability, and whether it is waterproof.

While fun, traveling takes us away from our comfort zone and items. New tech gadgets can make our lives easier and more enjoyable. And, tech specifically designed for travel helps us feel more at home wherever we are in the world.