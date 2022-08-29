VANCOUVER — Passengers on an Alaska cruise ship are stranded aboard the vessel in Vancouver, with the cruise line blaming job action by British Columbia tugboat workers.

Celebrity Cruises says the Celebrity Eclipse, which had been due to depart Sunday afternoon, is unable to leave the Port of Vancouver without the tugs and staff are “working diligently” with local authorities to resolve the situation so the ship can sail.

The cruise line says on its Twitter account that the ship is tied to a barge whose crew is refusing to move it and other tugboat workers are also unwilling to do so.

Celebrity Cruises’ social media accounts have been flooded with complaints from people saying they are trapped aboard the Eclipse.

The Canadian Merchant Service Guild began job action on all 30 Seaspan tugs in the province Thursday after it said contract negotiations reached an impasse.

The Celebrity Eclipse has a capacity of 2,850 people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2022.

The Canadian Press