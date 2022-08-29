FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality is expanding the fire department’s service area to properties on McConachie Creek Road west, where it meets Pioneer Way and McConachie Creek Bypass Road.

The thirteen properties in this area will now receive the attention of the Fort Nelson Fire Department, should they require it.

The bylaw passed after its introduction in council last month and the subsequent public engagement process.

This process of public input, where residents and owners of property in the area could reject the proposal for expanded fire protection, did not hinder the expansion of the fire protection area.

The change will result in an increase in taxes on the properties with a fire service levy that will range from $76.16/$100,000 for residential and farm properties to $220.87/$100,000 for business and $251.33/$100,000 for industry.

A resident of the area requested that the district look at expanding services last autumn. After a review of properties in the area, the NRRM identified several properties that would benefit from fire protection.