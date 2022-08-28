PINK MOUNTAIN, B.C. — Some commercial traffic weighing less than 15,500 kilograms can now travel over the Sikann River bridge between Fort St. John and Fort Nelson, but drivers must ask for permission before using the route.

The Fort St. John RCMP responded to a call Thursday, August 25, 2022, that advised a tanker truck carrying a large amount of flammable liquid had been involved in a collision on the Sikanni River Bridge along Highway 97.

RCMP officers from Fort St. John and fire departments from Fort St. John and Fort Nelson attended and reportedly found the tanker completely engulfed and emitting a large plume of toxic smoke.

The RCMP believes that the truck driver perished in the collision, but a search of the scene has not yet been possible due to the hazards.

Since Saturday, the bridge had been open to only passenger vehicles, RV’s and travel trailers.

Commercial traffic will now be allowed, but must be under 15,500 kilograms and drivers must call 250-774-6956 before traveling to the area for clearance.

For further updates on the status of the highway, motorists are advised to check www.drivebc.ca for updates before traveling to the area.

Although still preliminary, the RCMP believe the commercial vehicle collided with a barrier on the bridge and then caught fire.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Public Services and Procurement Canada, which oversees maintenance on the Alaska Highway north of Wonowon has brought in engineers to assess damage to the bridge.