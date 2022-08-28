Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes as well as showcase the top stories of the previous week.

Behind the Scenes

Over the last couple of months, you may have seen us asking for your help to hire an investigative reporter. Thanks to our Supporters, we were able to reach this goal. In this video, we introduce our investigative reporter, explain why we hired them, and what the plan is moving forward.

As a Supporter, you not only help keep local news alive and independent, but you also help us grow to cover more stories and topics in Northeast B.C. If you want to learn more or become a Supporter, click here.

Top Stories of the Week

It's always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity are most interested in the region. Sometimes it's a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it's a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of August 21-27, 2022

New Restaurants and Gas Station in FSJ: speaking of new restaurants coming to town, it was announced that Fort St John is getting a Popeyes, a Mucho Burrito, and more. While this may not have been a top story in a big city, our readers are always down for new places to eat at. Alaska Highway Closed: one of our duties as reporters is to let you know when major accidents are causing delays. This accident happened near Sikanni Chief and was big enough to shut down the Alaska Highway for a while. Major Crimes Takes Over: after a suspicious incident in Chetwynd, the RCMP's North District Major Crime Unit was called in to investigate.

