HUDSON’S HOPE, BC – The 28th annual Hudson’s Hope Fall Fair kicked off at the town’s rodeo grounds on Satuday and had a decent turnout, despite some brief rain.

The fair returned after being cancelled for the last three years due to COVID-19.

The event featured archery, a petting zoo, a farmers’ market, a dog show, and more.

Barrel train rides around the grounds ran all day and, according to event organizer Caitlin Vince, the rides were a crowd favourite among kids.

“The kids are on it non-stop,” said Vince. “This year, we have our generous volunteer, Jason Herbison, who’s driving his tractor and he’s got a fun sombrero on, and the kids are loving it.”

Kids were also able to enjoy an interactive performance by “Kiki the Eco Elf.”

“She’s a children’s performer,” said Vince. “She’s been painting faces and she’s going to do some stilt walking later on.”

For adults, the fair hosted a dinner and dance in the evening as well as a beer garden and an auction.

The Hudson’s Hope Fall Fair is taking place for one day only this year, but Vince hopes that will change in the years to come.

“This year, we’re just doing a one-day fair. We’re going to build up to a bigger fair next year.”