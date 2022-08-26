FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for B.C.’s North Peace and Fort Nelson.

The watch is for areas north of Fort St. John, including Buick, Prespatou, and Wonowon; south of Fort Nelson, including Bucking Horse River; and all points east up to the Alberta border.

Environment Canada warns that conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, small hail and torrential rain.

To monitor alerts and forecasts issued, head to Environment Canada’s website.