FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Rehearsals for the Northern Winds Community Band start again on Thursday, September 8th and the band is looking for newcomers to join.

Rehearsals run every Thursday, in the Band Room at Anne Roberts Young Elementary from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., beginning on September 8th and end around July.

The band does three main concerts throughout the year, one at Christmas, one at the spring festival and one on Canada Day.

Conductor Sabrina Brooks says the band sometimes gets invited to other events as well.

“We’ve been invited to have members play at home hardware for their ladies’ night. We’ve been to play for the community awards,” she explained.

“Every now and then, we get asked to do random background music at the hospital or something like that.”

The commitment includes every Thursday night from 6:30 to 8:30 and the three big concerts, but Brooks says the other invitations are optional.

Brooks says the band plays at a grade three level, which she calls “medium level music.”

Due to this, they are looking for those with at least three years of playing experience to join them; no audition is required.

They will accept committed teenagers with the required experience, but an audition will be needed to be accepted.

“We have kids as young as 15,” Brooks said.

“We are for fun, but we’re sort of serious fun. We wanna make sure that when we do a concert in the community, it sounds good.”

Brooks emphasizes that the three years of experience “rule” is only a guideline.

“We’ve had people that haven’t played in 20 years come back to it,” she said.

“There’s a lot of mentorships that happen… It’s a band, and there are concerts, but it’s also just a really good chance to get out there and meet people, get off the couch.”

Brooks says the Northern Winds Community Band has been running for approximately ten years.