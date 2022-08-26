PEACE REGION, B.C. – Nomination packages are available for potential electoral area directors considering running to represent their community on the Peace River Regional District board in October’s Local Government Election.

The nomination period, in which candidates can officially throw their hats in the ring, begins on August 30th. The documents in the nomination packages are a comprehensive collection of resources and information for potential candidates for a spot on the PRRD board.

Candidates can submit their nomination documents—also included in the nomination packages—until September 9th at 4:00 pm in person at the Dawson Creek PRRD offices.

Nomination packages can be picked up in Fort St. John or Dawson Creek, and can also be requested by emailing contacting the Chief Election Officer at tyra.henderson@prrd.bc.ca

Voters from electoral areas B, C, D, and E—the rural areas that make up the bulk of the Peace region’s wide-ranging geography—will elect candidates that will represent them for the next four years at the regional district.

Elections will take place for local government across the province this year on October 15th, with two advance voting days scheduled for October 5th and 12th.