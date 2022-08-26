On this episode of Moose Talks, the Fort St. John Association for Community Living has been busy this summer with their Growing Connections program, including an exciting new addition to it that extends the growing season for them. We talk about that and more with the Association’s Executive Director, Joseph Lang.

Then, we catch up with Jessica Kalman from the Fort St. John Literacy Society. The Mayor of Fort St. John declared September literacy month, so we’ll find out what that means for the society and some of the things they have planned in honour of the declaration.

Moose Talks airs every Friday morning at 10 live on 100.1 Moose FM, and via video on the Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca Facebook pages.

This episode originally aired on August 26, 2022.