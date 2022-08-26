DAWSON CREEK, B.C. —The Dawson Creek RCMP are searching for Daniella Ludwig, who is believed to be missing from the area of Mount Puggins.

Daniella was picking fruit in a rural, wooded area off of Cold Stream Creek Road when she wandered off alone, according to police.

She was last seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. on August 26th and has not been seen since.

Daniella is described as:

29 year old female;

She has blue eyes and blonde hair;

She is 5’ 8”and weighs approximately 145 lbs;

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, maroon shirt, green scarf, white hat and maroon backpack;

She is likely carrying a white pale and hunting knife.

Daniella is believed to have a limited supply of food and water with her, however, she is not equipped to be in the wilderness over night.

Several resources are being committed to ensure Daniella’s safe return, including Search and Rescue, Police Dog Services and Air Services.

Anyone with information about Daniella’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at (250) 784-3700