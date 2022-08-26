FORT ST. JOHN, BC – The Huskies training camp kicked off this Friday with 16 returning players and 39 who hope to make the roster.

Head coach Todd Alexander says he is looking to see the player’s on-ice chemistry as a team.

“If you’re not going to show up, work hard and be a part of the culture, the way we expect things around here, then someone else can poke their face in and get your job,” said Alexander.

According to Alexander, “Huskies culture” is “people first, hockey players second.”

“We work really hard on, on trying to make great people,” said Alexander. “We feel that if we work hard at being good people, then at the end of the day, we’ll have good hockey players too. That’s what it’s all about.”

The organization’s hard work paid off at the end of last season when the Huskies won provincials and became Alberta Champions for the first time in Huskies history.

Huskies captain Kaden Frenette knows what he is going to work on as a Huskies leader this season.

“Setting an example, working hard, getting to know everyone and making sure we’re a family right off the bat, so we have a successful year,” said Frenette.

Alexander plans to teach the group how to “be neutral and stay neutral the best they can.”

“We will remind ourselves to be neutral because looking back or looking forward, isn’t really going to get us where we need to go,” said Alexander. “As long as we look after what we’re doing in the moment, it’ll give us some success down the road.”

The Huskies first regular season game takes place on September 8th against their rivals, the Dawson Creek Kodiaks.