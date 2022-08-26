FORT NELSON, B.C. — According to Environment Canada, Fort Nelson broke another heat record on Thursday.

Temperatures reached 32 degrees Celsius in the Fort Nelson area, breaking the previous record of 28.4 degrees Celsius on this day in 2005.

On Friday, temperatures in Fort St. John remain high, with a high of 26 degrees Celsius and a 70 per cent chance of showers. According to Environment Canada, there is a risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon.

On Saturday, Environment Canada says Fort St. John will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 21. Sunday should be sunny with a high of 20 degrees Celsius.