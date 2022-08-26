FORT NELSON, BC – An officer from the Canadian Military Police will be joining the Fort Nelson RCMP detachment within the next few weeks.

The officer is one of eleven newly hired, experienced police officers recently assigned to detachments in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Kitimat, West Shore, Federal Policing and the Lower Mainland District Integrated Emergency Response Team as well.

The police officers join the detachments from nationwide police forces, and, after three weeks of training and orientation, will have completed their RCMP onboarding.

Though the officers already have the skills, knowledge, and experience of their trade, they attended additional training at the Pacific Region Training Centre in Chilliwack. The training included courses in RCMP interviewing techniques, policy, procedures, and tactical training.

The officers will be reporting to their first posting this week.