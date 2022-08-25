TAYLOR, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP reportedly received information on Sunday about a possible drug house in the Village of Taylor.

Frontline officers entered a home under a Controlled Drug and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant. A small amount of what is suspected to be methamphetamine was located and seized.

While searching, a handgun was also seen, according to police.

Officers obtained an additional Criminal Code search warrant for further firearms and seized a loaded handgun that appeared to have 3D-printed parts.

The release says the resident was arrested as he did not possess a possession/acquisition license.

The individual was later released on an undertaking with numerous conditions and a court date for October 2022.

The Fort St. John will be recommending charges such as unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, tampering with serial numbers and unsafe storage, along with possession for the purpose of trafficking charges.

The Fort St. John RCMP continues to investigate and asks anyone who may have information on this matter to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.