PRRD, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) has finalized a cultural safety mission statement.

According to a release, the cultural safety mission statement is to help establish the principles of cultural safety at all levels within the district and to guide future decision-making.

The statement and visual representation result from a year-long collaboration between the PRRD board and Maugwa Clan Energy.

The PRRD says it demonstrates a way forward to universal relationships, a form of being and setting the table for Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples to work together.

The statement and visual representation were completed and finalized at the May 12th, 2022, committee of the whole meeting.