FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Co-op has purchased three Husky retail fuel sites.

The sites are located in the North Peace Region and were purchased from Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) as part of the agreement to acquire 171 Huskey retail fuel sites from Cenovus Energy Inc. This agreement was announced in November 2021.

Fort St. John Co-op will officially take ownership of these sites on September 13th.

These fuel sites will reportedly continue to operate under the Husky brand until they are re-branded as Co-op or one of Co-op’s independent brands.

According to the release, myHusky Rewards members can still earn and redeem points on all applicable transactions at Husky-branded sites. Husky Gift Cards can still be redeemed at any Husky-branded sites as a form of payment but cannot be purchased.

Additionally, Co-op members will not be able to use their Co-op numbers at these new locations while it’s under the Husky brand.