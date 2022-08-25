PEACE REGION, B.C. — Fort Nelson, Chetwynd and Dawson Creek all broke heat records this week.

On Monday, Fort Nelson broke a previous daily record of 27.9 degrees Celsius in 1986 with 29.2 degrees celsius this year.

Fort Nelson also broke a record on Wednesday at 31.2 degrees Celsius, with the old record being 27.2 degrees Celsius in 1958. Records have been kept since 1937 in this area.

Chetwynd reached a record high of 30 degrees Celsius, the highest on August 22nd and 23rd since 1983.

Dawson Creek also broke a daily record on Monday, hitting 28.9 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous record set in 1986 at 26.1 degrees Celsius.

Mackenzie area set a new record of 31.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The previous one was 27.5 degrees Celsius, set in 2002. Records in this area have been kept since 1971.

In Fort St. John, Thursday’s high is 29 degrees Celsius.

There is a 40 per cent chance of rain on Friday, with a high of 26 degrees Celsius. Saturday is expecting a high of 22, and Sunday has a high of 20.