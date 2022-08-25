FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed at Sikanni Chief due to a vehicle collision.

According to pictures and posts shared on social media, the Highway is closed in both directions at the Sikanni Chief bridge.

Due to the location of the motor vehicle collision, a detour is not available.

At this time, the RCMP have not released any information about the collision and we will update this post when more information becomes available.

Sikanni Chief is approximately 180km north of Fort St. John.