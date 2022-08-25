FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John RCMP were called to a residence on Tuesday about a large group of youth smoking cannabis outdoors.

According to the detachment, frontline police officers found five youths and one adult woman outside of a residence, all smoking cannabis and exhibiting symptoms of impairment.

A bag of cannabis was located in open view of the officers.

The adult claimed ownership of the cannabis and the bongs they were using. She was charged with ‘Supplying Cannabis to Minors’ under the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act (CCLA).

“Yes, cannabis has been legalized for adults, but cannabis is still illegal for youth, laws need to be followed,” said Constable Chad Nestaeter of the Fort St. John RCMP.

“The laws are in place to protect youth as their brains are still developing to give them the best chance possible as they mature into adulthood.”

All the youth involved were issued violation tickets for ‘Consumption/Possession of Cannabis and Cannabis Accessories’ under the CCLA, with the fines totalling $3,910.