FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Rosco Daniels attended court on Tuesday, where his outstanding warrants were executed.

On July 7th, the Fort St. John RCMP asked for the public’s assistance locating Daniels, who was last seen in Dawson Creek.

The 52-year-old was wanted on outstanding warrants for assault and failure to comply with undertaking.

According to Court Services Online (CSO), he was found guilty of assault and is no longer in custody.