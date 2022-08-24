Windsor Plywood Presents Songs from the Steps 2022.

Songs from the Steps is a unique event that will bring local music and the community of Fort St. John together.

Songs from the Steps will feature seven local musicians performing on three different stages in different neighbourhoods around Fort St. John.

The twist is that the stage will be someone’s front porch!

Songs from the Steps presented by Windsor Plywood is happening Saturday September 17. You’ll get to see music fill the neighbourhoods of Fort St. John.

Listen to soulful, fun and local performances right from their steps!

Songs from the Steps is brought to you by Windsor Plywood and supported by FSJ ReturnIt, Butler Farm & Rogers Trucking. Songs from the Steps is a production of Bruised Orange Productions & Moose FM.

