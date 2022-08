FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John announced a water service disruption for Thursday beginning at 10:30 a.m. for the Peace Country Mobile Home Park.

The disruption is due to a repair, and the city does not have an estimation of when water service will be restored.

The city encourages citizens to make necessary preparations, such as filling containers with water to get through the day.

City staff will reportedly provide an update at 4 p.m. if water service has not been restored.