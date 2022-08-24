FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After a small fire caught outside the Salvation Army’s Northern Centre of Hope, community members worked together to find homes and storage for those affected.

Jared Braun, the executive director of the Fort St. John Salvation Army, says he is very thankful that staff got everyone out quickly and the fire department was able to get the fire extinguished.

The building suffered only external damage, so there was no impact on its operations, though the Salvation Army and BC Housing are working on getting insurance figured out, says Braun.

“Thankfully, nobody was harmed, and our operations are able to continue unhindered,” he said.

As for the encampment, Braun says it “has been pretty much all cleaned up.”

One person is waiting for some space in a storage unit to bring the rest of his things, so only a tent remains.

“It’s looking a lot different today than it was probably a week ago,” Braun said.

Braun explains the Salvation Army has an agreement with BC Housing, where they operate 24 emergency shelter beds in the summertime.

From October until March, they have an “extreme weather response” that adds 26 beds for a total of 50 in the winter.

“So since spring, when we moved to our summer contract with only 24 beds, we were seeing that there was still an ongoing demand for shelter beds,” said Braun.

He says the situation outside the centre was partly due to the overflow. Most of the people outside the centre were on the waitlist and wanted a bed for the night, but the funding wasn’t available to accommodate them.

This situation led to the Salvation Army reaching out to BC Housing and requesting temporary funding to bring in additional staff to open up the remaining beds for the next three to four months.

“Some of what was happening outside was that because people had literally no place to go and a lot of the people, this is their community, their friends and family,” he said.

“So they like to be around each other. So you have some that are able to stay in the shelter and then others who are creating their own space outside.”

This update comes after a meeting with many Fort St. John groups, including the fire department, RCMP, and other non-profit groups, which Braun says was very encouraging.

He says he received positive reports from various parties involved in the meeting and how they were able to convene in a short period and have a “really positive, fruitful conversation.”

Braun would also like to express his gratitude toward the community.

“Obviously, it’s a challenging time for many people in our community, as we’re seeing with those that are struggling with homelessness, those that are needing to access the food bank,” he began.

“We depend very much on the community for their support, and we’re always thankful that they’re standing with us,” he concluded.